John Wayne Courtney, age 74, of Kingston

Jim Harris 1 min ago

John Wayne Courtney, age 74, of Kingston passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019.  A graduate of the class of 1963 from Norris High School, John proudly enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1963 to 1972 where he earned the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He continued as a member of the American Legion. John’s occupation for the last 34 years has been as a truck driver.

John is preceded in death by his parents John H. and Lois Marie (Moore) Courtney; sisters, Celinda Courtney and Gail Stallings.

John has been married to his high school sweetheart, Janis Halk Courtney since 1966; together they have Thomas Courtney of Harriman, Becky King of Harriman, Randall L. Courtney and wife Rene of Genoa, IL; bonus children, Anissa Gardner of GA, Nancy Parker of LA, Darrell Long of OK, Lynn Wilcox of CO; siblings, Larry Courtney and wife Christine; Pam Testa, Randall K. Courtney and Becky E. Forbus; grandchildren, Tali, Caleb, Ashley, Aaron-John, Emma, Christa; great grandchildren, Aubrielle and Alister; six bonus grandchildren and seven bonus great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of other friends and family.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home.  Family and friends will meet following the visitation at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Governor John Sevier Hwy. in Strawberry Plains at 2:00 PM. www.holleygamble.com

