John Logan Scudder, age 21 of Andersonville, TN passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019 at his home in Andersonville. He was born August 30, 1997. John enjoyed skateboarding, playing his guitar and video games. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

John is preceded in death by his grandmother, Vera Jo Scudder and grandfather, Albert Elliott.

John is survived by his parents, John Matthew and Valerie Scudder; brother, Matthew Justin Scudder; Mee Mee, Lela Elliott; and many other family and friends.

John’s family will receive his friends on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his celebration of life following at 8:00pm with Rev. Larry Ridenour officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.