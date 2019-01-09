Home / Obituaries / John Logan Scudder, age 21 of Andersonville

John Logan Scudder, age 21 of Andersonville

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

John Logan Scudder, age 21 of Andersonville, TN passed away on Monday,  January 7, 2019 at his home in Andersonville. He was born August 30, 1997.  John enjoyed skateboarding, playing his guitar and video games.  He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

John is preceded in death by his grandmother, Vera Jo Scudder and grandfather, Albert Elliott.

John is survived by his parents, John Matthew and Valerie Scudder; brother, Matthew Justin Scudder; Mee Mee, Lela Elliott; and many other family and friends.

John’s family will receive his friends on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his celebration of life following at 8:00pm with Rev. Larry Ridenour officiating.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Leroy Taylor Jr., age 55, of Lake City

Leroy Taylor Jr., age 55, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, January 4, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.