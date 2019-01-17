Jeffery (Jeff) Norman Slone of Clinton, Anderson County, Tennessee, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019, in an accident near Balkan Kentucky. He was 56 years young. He was preceded in death by his father, Ezra Donald Slone, his mother Barbara Dee “Susie” Slone.

He is survived by his wife, Mable Ruth “Sam”, his children son

Matthew Slone and wife Jessica of Clinton daughter Sarah Slone Walker and husband Chris of Knoxville, adopted daughter Amanda Newcomer and children Kingston, Zoie and Scarlett; brothers Robert Michael, Timothy Kevin (wife Kimberly), and Patrick Donald, three grandchildren, Gabriella Reece, Zavier Matthew, Tyson Ezra; nephews Thomas (wife Cecelia) and Bryan, and niece Kacy (husband Andy).

He was born in Behnam, Kentucky. He was of the Baptist faith and a graduate of the Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in Pineville Kentucky, BS Arts of Ministry 1991; a Pastor of several churches, Big Prater Baptist Church of Vansant Virginia, Piney Grove Baptist Church of Midtown, Coolidge First Baptist Church of Lafollette and Evangelism Second Baptist Church of Clinton Tennessee. Jeff was an Eagle Scout. Jeff was a fervent servant of the Lord.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Evangelism Second Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee; visitation will be from 10 to 2 and a memorial service at 2. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Second Baptist Church 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, Tennessee 37716 “New Addition Fund”, Choices Resource Center 170 Raleigh Rd, Oak Ridge Tennessee 37830 or Northern Lights Mission P.O. Box 889 Tok Alaska 99780. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com