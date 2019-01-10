Home / Obituaries / Janice McClure Millsaps, age 71, of Kingston

Janice McClure Millsaps, age 71, of Kingston

Janice McClure Millsaps, age 71, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born February 6, 1947 and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. When her health permitted she enjoyed attending Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston. She loved crocheting and working jigsaw puzzles. She was also an avid reader. Janice was a wonderful woman that was loved dearly and her life will live on through her grandchildren that she loved very much. She treasured every minute spent with her family and special friends which are far too many to name. Preceded in death by her precious son, Kevin McClure; parents, Arthur Joseph & Mary Ladd McClure; brother, A. J. McClure.

SURVIVORS 

Loving Husband of 30 years
J. L. Cecil Millsaps of Kingston

Grandchildren
Hunter McClure, Madi McClure and Dalton McClure

Sister
Helen Wallace & husband, Gary of Kingston

Brothers
Ray McClure & wife, Rhonda of Kingston
Lonnie McClure & wife, Tricia of Kingston
Gene McClure & wife, Robin of Kingston

Sisters-in-law 
Sandra McClure of Kingston
Winnie Strickland of Maryville
Gladys Arden of Madisonville

Brother-in-law
Carl Wade Millsaps of Maryville

Daughter-in-law
Melissa Duff of Kingston

Special Nephew
Jason McClure of Knoxville

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends

Graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, January 11, 2019 at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Plemons & Rev. Ray Bearden officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

