The Jacksboro United Methodist Church’s Outreach Ministry will hold a dinner fundraiser on Friday February 8th.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 pm in the church’s Family Life Center, and the cost of a ticket is $10.

The menu includes favorites like baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and assorted desserts as well as drinks. You can eat in or carry out.

To buy tickets, or for more information, call Janet Lawson at 423-494-4326.