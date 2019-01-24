Investigation determines fatal Monday fire accidental

Following up on a story we have been following all week, we now have a better idea of what sparked a fatal fire at Clinton’s Lakefront Mobile Home Park on Monday night.

Clinton Police Sergeant Jason Stokes, a certified arson investigator, says that the fire that killed 64-year-old Harold Bray was an accident, apparently the result of him smoking while using oxygen for medical purposes. Damage to the mobile home was widespread, causing significant damage in the living room and kitchen areas and damage from one end of the house from a phenomenon known as “flash-over.”

Stokes has been training for the past three years to investigate fires with not only the State Fire Marshal’s Office, but also with the International Association of Arson Investigators. The training is also offered on a continual basis to ensure that investigators are up to date with the latest techniques and technology.

Stokes says that the main difference between fire investigations, and say, traffic accidents is the discovery of the evidence, which he says “is a very unique circumstance that requires a lot of specialized training to know what you’re looking at, what you’re looking for and how to find what you’re looking for because obviously the damage from the fire can cover up things. The evidence is in most cases still there, but is more of a challenge to find without destroying the integrity of the evidence.”

As we reported this week, no other injuries to bystanders or firefighters was reported as a result of Monday’s fire.