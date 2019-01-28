High school hoops scores, schedules

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD FRIDAY JANUARY 25th

Oak Ridge girls 80 Clinton 24…Oak Ridge runs its streak against CHS to 64 consecutive wins.

Oak Ridge boys 88 Clinton 75…Oak Ridge pulled away late to beat the Dragons for a 20th straight time.

Campbell County girls 65 Anderson County 38…Anderson County boys 64 Campbell County 62.

Midway girls 38 Oliver Springs 31…Midway boys 50 Oliver Springs 49.

Hancock Couinty girls 66 Jellico 38…Hancock County boys 79 Jellico 65.

Central girls 72 Karns 20…Central boys 69 Karns 45.

Powell girls 61 Halls 40…Powell boys 53 Halls 44.

Oneida girls 49 Harriman 22…Harriman boys 52 Oneida 47.

Coalfield girls 61 Oakdale 38…Oakdale boys 96 Coalfield 60.

Wartburg girls 58 Rockwood 28…Rockwood boys 67 Wartburg 52.

Carter girls 56 Union County 52…Union County boys 53 Carter 51.

Kingston girls 66 Austin-East 30…Austin-East boys 62 Kingston 41.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE MONDAY JANUARY 28th

Oak Ridge at Karns…Central at Campbell County…Coalfield at Oliver Springs…Polk County at Midway…Knox Ambassadors at Union County…Harriman at Wartburg…Kingston at Meigs County.

TUESDAY JANUARY 29th

Clinton at Powell (WYSH)…Anderson County at Halls…Midway at Greenback…Oakdale at Oneida…Sunbright at Rockwood.