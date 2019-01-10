High school hoop schedule January 10-11

Thursday is a light night of local high school hoops, with Sunbright hosting Oneida and Karns traveling to Hardin Valley.

Friday night, business picks up in earnest, with a full slate of games across the area.

Here on WYSH, the Fox & Farley Full Court Press broadcasts from the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School for the first time in 2019 as both the Lady Dragons and Dragons seek regular season sweeps of the Central Bobcats. Coverage begins Friday with updates during Trading Time Primetime, with full, live coverage following the program right here on WYSH.

In other action, Anderson County will be home for Powell, Campbell County plays host to Karns, Oliver Springs travels to Sunbright, Jellico plays at Washburn, Midway hits the road to Wartburg, Rockwood hosts Oakdale, Kingston visits Harriman and Coalfield ventures in to Oneida.



