High school basketball scores; Dragons/Panthers, Mavs/Red Devils postponed by weather

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD MONDAY JANUARY 28TH

Oak Ridge girls 84 Karns 19…Oak Ridge boys 76 Karns 67: Oak Ridge clinches regular season D3AAA title, top seed in the District tournament.

Campbell County girls 71 Central 40…Central boys 80 Campbell County 51.

Oliver Springs girls 44 Coalfield 40…Oliver Springs boys 72 Coalfield 67.

Midway girls 60 Polk County 29…Polk County boys 79 Midway 64.

Union County boys 83 Knox Ambassadors 57.

The Clinton at Powell doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday January 29th has been postponed until next Thursday February 7th due to the inclement weather in Knox County. The next broadcast of the Fox & Farley Full Court Press comes your way Friday February 1st when the Anderson County Mavericks and Lady Mavs head to the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium in search of a regular-season sweep of their crosstown rivals, the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons.

The Anderson County/Halls doubleheader at Halls set for Tuesday January 29th has also been postponed to Thursday February 7th.