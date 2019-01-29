Home / Featured / High school basketball scores; Dragons/Panthers, Mavs/Red Devils postponed by weather

High school basketball scores; Dragons/Panthers, Mavs/Red Devils postponed by weather

Jim Harris 17 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 12 Views

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD MONDAY JANUARY 28TH

Oak Ridge girls 84 Karns 19…Oak Ridge boys 76 Karns 67: Oak Ridge clinches regular season D3AAA title, top seed in the District tournament.

Campbell County girls 71 Central 40…Central boys 80 Campbell County 51.

Oliver Springs girls 44 Coalfield 40…Oliver Springs boys 72 Coalfield 67.

Midway girls 60 Polk County 29…Polk County boys 79 Midway 64.

Union County boys 83 Knox Ambassadors 57.

The Clinton at Powell doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday January 29th has been postponed until next Thursday February 7th due to the inclement weather in Knox County. The next broadcast of the Fox & Farley Full Court Press comes your way Friday February 1st when the Anderson County Mavericks and Lady Mavs head to the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium in search of a regular-season sweep of their crosstown rivals, the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons.

The Anderson County/Halls doubleheader at Halls set for Tuesday January 29th has also been postponed to Thursday February 7th.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Daddy/Daughter Dance February 9th

The Clinton Rotary Club’s 8th annual Daddy/Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday February 9th, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.