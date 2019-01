HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD Friday January 18th

Campbell County girls 78 Clinton 44…The Lady Cougars (21-2, 9-0) overpowered Clinton at home behind 24 points from Skyler Boshears. Clinton fell to 14-6, 6-4 despite 13 points from Nikki Jones and 12 from Kinley Martin.

Clinton boys 77 Campbell County 68…The Dragons held off a pesky Cougar squad in Jacksboro to even their reecords at 11-11, 5-5 as Luke Harrison scored 21 points and Evan Winchester added 18. Campbell County fell to 1-21, 0-9 despite 16 points from Nate Walden.

ELSEWHERE

Oak Ridge girls 71 Anderson County 35…Oak Ridge boys 61 Anderson County 48.

Oneida girls 59 Oliver Springs 23…Oneida boys 84 Oliver Springs 62.

Cosby girls 70 Jellico 27…Cosby boys 94 Jellico 64.

Halls girls 57 Karns 23…Karns boys 72 Halls 49.

Powell girls 49 Central 42…Powell boys 55 Central 37.

Midway girls 62 Coalfield 39…Midway boys 76 Coalfield 65.

Gatlinburg-Pittman girls 64 Union County 19…Union County boys 68 Gatlinburg-Pittman 64.

Sunbright girls 41 Harriman 14…Harriman boys 75 Sunbright 55.

Wartburg girls 63 Oakdale 21…Oakdale boys 86 Wartburg 71.

Kingston girls 47 Rockwood 14…Kingston boys 58 Rockwood 42.