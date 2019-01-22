High school basketball schedule for Tuesday (1/22)

Tonight (Tuesday) brings with it a full slate of high school basketball games involving area schools.

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons will head to Morristown to face off against Lakeway Christian Academy, a non-District game that will not be broadcast on WYSH due to scheduling and logistics issues. The Fox & Farley Full Court Press returns Friday when Clinton hosts Oak Ridge in a District doubleheader.

Elsewhere Tuesday, Anderson County travels to Karns, Oak Ridge plays host to Powell, and Campbell County plays at Halls.

Oliver Springs plays at Wartburg, while Kingston hits the road for Fulton, Rockwood ventures into Harriman, Midway hosts Oneida and Oakdale pays a visit to Sunbright. Coalfield will be home to take on Scott and Union County stays at home to battle Pigeon Forge.