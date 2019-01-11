Helen Hammons, age 78, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at The Waters of Clinton. Helen was born April 11, 1940 in Claiborne County, Tennessee to the late Riley and Birdie Hopson. Helen was a member of Hillvale Baptist Church and throughout her life she enjoyed quilting, traveling but the love of her life was her family especially her grandchildren. She retired from Modine as a machine operator after 36 years of service and later worked at Walmart in Clinton. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hammons and brother, Leon Hopson.

She is survived by:

Daughter………… Lisa Garner & husband Bobby of Andersonville

Son……………… Charles “Smokey” Hammons, Jr. & wife Chris of Clinton

Brothers………… Jack Hopson of VA

Cecil Hopson & wife Linda of AZ

Grandchildren.. Michael Roberts, Wendy Babb, Nikki Walker, Whitney Boring,

William Cornett, Brandi Bugg, and Kane Garner

Great Grandchildren. Zach Roberts, Riley & Jake Babb, Braxton Walker,

Lola Boring, Asia Livingston, Seth Reynolds,

Jaylynn Sage, Makenna Watson, & Kyleigh Bugg

Special friend……. Donna Tallent

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. Her graveside will be 2:00 pm, Sunday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com