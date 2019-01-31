Home / Featured / Harriman man celebrates birthday with million-dollar Lottery win

Harriman man celebrates birthday with million-dollar Lottery win

(Tennessee Lottery) A Harriman man celebrated his birthday this week to the tune of one-million dollars after playing the Tennessee Lottery’s $1,000,000 Platinum Payout instant game.

“I looked at (the ticket) 100 times,” said Devon Brown. “I still think it’s a daydream.”

Devon, who came to the Lottery offices in Nashville with his father and cousin to claim the prize, said they didn’t sleep at all the night before. He plans to invest his winnings and continue his job at a pest control company.

Devon purchased the lucky ticket at Highway 27 Citgo in Harriman.

