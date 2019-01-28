Home / Obituaries / Harold Dean Bray, age 64 of Clinton

Harold Dean Bray, age 64 of Clinton

Harold Dean Bray, age 64 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on January 21, 2019 at his residence. Harold was born May 14, 1954 in Devonia, Tennessee to the late Willis and Elsie Phillips Bray. Harold was a coal miner. He was a member of Grave Hill Baptist Church. He lived on the lake and loved fishing in his back yard. He also loved Tennessee football, playing pool, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by his brother Paul Bray, and sisters: Pauline McMahan Wicks, Shirley Faye Bray, Peggy Sue Wolanin and Freida Foust.

Survivors:

 Daughter   Stacia Leffew and Brent of Oliver Springs

Brother   Herbert Bray and Jewell of Clinton

Sister   Annette Lane and Ray of Clinton

Grandchildren   Lindsay and Dylan Shackelford of Knoxville

                          Nathan and Baylee Leffew of Oliver Springs

                           Noah Leffew of Oliver Springs

                           Nevaeh Leffew of Oliver Springs

Great Grandchildren  Kylan Shackelford and Kora Shackelford

Brother in Law   Lee Wicks

Sister in Law      Lynn Bray

Special Cousins Julian and Vicky Daughtery

And a host of nieces, and nephews, and many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Service: 4:00 PM, Sunday, January 27, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

