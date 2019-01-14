Home / Featured / Ground to be broken on two major Oak Ridge projects
Oak Ridge Senior Center rendering

Ground to be broken on two major Oak Ridge projects

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

The City of Oak Ridge will hold ceremonial groundbreakings this afternoon (Monday, January 14) to celebrate the start of two major projects: the new Oak Ridge Preschool with Scarboro Park Improvements and the new Oak Ridge Senior Center. Construction activity is already underway at both locations.

Studio Four Design, Inc., out of Knoxville was chosen to design the both the Preschool and the Senior Center. At a special meeting on October 11, 2018, Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved resolutions awarding construction contracts to Jenkins & Stiles, LLC.

The new preschool will be a single-story facility of approximately 33,000 square feet located on Carver Avenue. The build site is inside Scarboro Park, a roughly 10-acre parcel. The project includes improvements to the adjacent park area such as lighted basketball/tennis courts, a baseball field, a public pavilion, green space, and a walking trail.

Oak Ridge Preschool artist rendering

The current senior center is temporarily operating out of the Civic Center’s Recreation Building. The new senior center will be built next door, just to the west of the Recreation Center. The single-story, approximately 11,000 square foot facility will overlook part of A.K. Bissell Park. Plans include a large kitchen, craft and exercise rooms, billiards parlor, lounge, and other common space.

The groundbreaking for the Preschool and Parks Improvement project will be held at 4 pm at the Preschool construction site as Scarboro Park on Carver Avenue, while the Senior Center groundbreaking will take place at the future home of the center, just to the west of the Civic Center at 4:30 pm.

Members of Oak Ridge City Council, the Oak Ridge Board of Education, and the Senior Advisory Board are expected to attend the groundbreakings, along with City staff, Oak Ridge Schools representatives, project leaders, and other special guests.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Mobile home fire under investigation

No people were injured, but a dog was killed, in a Friday afternoon mobile home …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.