Ground to be broken on two major Oak Ridge projects

The City of Oak Ridge will hold ceremonial groundbreakings this afternoon (Monday, January 14) to celebrate the start of two major projects: the new Oak Ridge Preschool with Scarboro Park Improvements and the new Oak Ridge Senior Center. Construction activity is already underway at both locations.

Studio Four Design, Inc., out of Knoxville was chosen to design the both the Preschool and the Senior Center. At a special meeting on October 11, 2018, Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved resolutions awarding construction contracts to Jenkins & Stiles, LLC.

The new preschool will be a single-story facility of approximately 33,000 square feet located on Carver Avenue. The build site is inside Scarboro Park, a roughly 10-acre parcel. The project includes improvements to the adjacent park area such as lighted basketball/tennis courts, a baseball field, a public pavilion, green space, and a walking trail.

Oak Ridge Preschool artist rendering

The current senior center is temporarily operating out of the Civic Center’s Recreation Building. The new senior center will be built next door, just to the west of the Recreation Center. The single-story, approximately 11,000 square foot facility will overlook part of A.K. Bissell Park. Plans include a large kitchen, craft and exercise rooms, billiards parlor, lounge, and other common space.

The groundbreaking for the Preschool and Parks Improvement project will be held at 4 pm at the Preschool construction site as Scarboro Park on Carver Avenue, while the Senior Center groundbreaking will take place at the future home of the center, just to the west of the Civic Center at 4:30 pm.

Members of Oak Ridge City Council, the Oak Ridge Board of Education, and the Senior Advisory Board are expected to attend the groundbreakings, along with City staff, Oak Ridge Schools representatives, project leaders, and other special guests.