Green McAdoo to host screening of documentary film to celebrate Black History Month

Jim Harris

To kick off Black History Month, the Green McAdoo Cultural Organization will host a screening of a documentary film entitled “The American South As We Know It.”

The film explores the lives and experiences of African-Americans during the Jim Crow era, a time when racial tensions were at their peak.

This documentary was written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Frederick Murphy. The film itself has won numerous awards from film festivals across the country.

The screening of the 60-minute long documentary will be held at the Green McAdoo Center and Museum at 101 School Street in Clinton this Saturday (February 2nd) at 5:00 pm.

There will be a question and answer session to follow.

The event is free and open to the public. 

For more information, please call 865-463-6500.

