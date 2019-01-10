GMCO announces MLK Jr. Day Prayer Breakfast

(GMCO press release) In observance of the Martin Luther King Holiday, the Green McAdoo Cultural Organization and its Board Members will be hosting its annual prayer breakfast on Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Green McAdoo Recreation Center (101 School Street, Clinton, TN 37716). This event will begin with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and the prayer service beginning at 9:00. The community is invited and there is no charge.

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact the Green McAdoo Center at 865-463-6500.