Friends of Smokies step up to reopen some GSMNP facilities

The Friends of the Smokies announced this morning that it will temporarily fund the reopening of Sugarlands Visitor Center near Gatlinburg, and Oconaluftee Visitor Center near Cherokee, N.C., from Friday through Monday, January 18th through the 21st.

Visitation to the park is expected to increase during these dates due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday.

Both visitor centers will be open Friday from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Following the closure Monday evening, the two visitor centers will again close until federal funding is restored and the park fully reopens.

Friends of the Smokies will provide funds for park rangers in the Resource Education division to reopen the visitor centers and provide information services to park visitors. Additional funds from Friends of the Smokies will be used for park employees to clean, reopen and maintain the restroom facilities at these two locations during the temporary opening. Employees of Great Smoky Mountains Association will staff park stores at both locations. All GSMA sales support Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

At the direction of the National Park Service last week, revenue generated by recreation fees is currently being used to clean and maintain restrooms at Newfound Gap, Cable Mill in Cades Cove, Smokemont Campground and Deep Creek Picnic Area.

This federal funding also allowed the reopening of Cades Cove Campground and Picnic Area, including restrooms, and maintenance of Little River Road between Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area and the Townsend Wye and Foothills Parkway East.

The visitor center at Cable Mill in Cades Cove is currently open 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. using this federal funding with staffing provided by GSMA.