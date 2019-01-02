Francisco-Eduardo now facing criminally negligent homicide charge in Knox wreck

An Oak Ridge man is facing an additional charge in connection to a four-car accident that killed a Knoxville man on Saturday night.

44-year-old Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo was initially arrested on charges of driving without a license and not having proof of insurance following Saturday night’s crash on Chapman Highway. He is now facing an additional charge of criminally negligent homicide, and Knox County jail records also indicate that there is a hold on him for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

KPD says that his Chevy pickup had been headed north in the 4700 block of Chapman Highway when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a Honda Civic head-on, causing a chain reaction crash that closed the road in both directions for several hours.

The driver of the Honda, 22-year-old Pierce Kennedy Corcoran of Knoxville, was pronounced dead at UT Medical Center. Corcoran was the son of Knoxville Fire Captain DJ Corcoran, who often serves as the public spokesperson for the KFD.