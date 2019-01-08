Francisco-Eduardo in ICE custody

The Oak Ridge man accused of criminally negligent homicide in connection to a fatal traffic accident on Chapman Highway on Saturday December 29th has been transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

44-year-old Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo was released from the Knox County Jail on Monday after posting bond, but was immediately taken into custody by ICE officers and transported to an undisclosed holding facility. He was being held on charges stemming from the crash that killed 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran of Knoxville.

Investigators say that Francisco-Eduardo’s pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic on Chapman Highway and collided head-on with Corcoran’s car, setting off a chain reaction crash.

Corcoran, the son of Knoxville Fire Captain DJ Corcoran, died as the result of his injuries, while his passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was injured.

Originally charged with driving without a license and failure to show proof of insurance, Francisco-Eduardo was listed as being held for immigration officials as the Knox County Jail, and the homicide charge was added two days after the crash, the investigation into which is ongoing, and the results of that probe will be turned over to the Knox County DA’s office.