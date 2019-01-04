Francisco-Eduardo arraigned

A man who listed his address as Oak Ridge , who was charged by Knoxville Police in connection to a deadly crash on Chapman Highway last weekend was arraigned via video conference from the Knox County Jail on Thursday.

44-year-old Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo was arraigned on a criminally negligent homicide charge, as well as for not having a driver’s license and having no proof of insurance. Arrest records also indicate that he is being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities.

The charges stem from a crash on Chapman Highway Saturday night that killed 22-year-old Pierce Kennedy Corcoran.

A date has not been set yet for a future court hearing.