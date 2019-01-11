Home / Local News / Francisco-Eduardo appears in court
Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo (KCSO)

Francisco-Eduardo appears in court

The Oak Ridge man charged in the death of a another man in a Knoxville traffic accident appeared in court Thursday.

44-year-old Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo is charged with criminally negligent homicide and driving without a license in connection to the fatal accident on Chapman Highway that killed 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran.

While in court, authorities said that Francisco-Eduardo needs an interpreter, and his lawyer requested more time to prepare due to language barriers. Francisco-Eduardo’s lawyer told the judge that he only had a few hours to speak with his client before Thursday’s court appearance.

The judge in the case revoked Francisco-Eduardo’s bond until the next hearing in case Immigration and Customs Enforcement offcials decide to release or deport him.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 17. He is currently in custody at an undisclosed ICE holding facility.

