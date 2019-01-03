Fox & Farley Full Court Press returns Thursday as Dragons travel to Oak Ridge

The Fox & Farley Full Court Press returns tonight (Thursday January 3rd) with a District doubleheader that has the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons tipping off the new year against a familiar foe, the Oak Ridge Wildcats.

Game one matches up the 11-4 Lady Dragons against the 15-2 Lady Wildcats. Both teams enter the game coming off successful appearances in holiday tournament action, as Clinton went 3-0 last week at Harriman, and Oak Ridge won its bracket in the nationwide Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix before Christmas and the prestigious Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic last weekend. In addition to homecourt advantage, the Lady Wildcats have history on their side, as they have won the last 62 meetings between the teams, with Clinton’s last win in the series coming in December of 1990. All-time, Oak Ridge leads the series (dating back to 1973) by a margin of 94-6.

In game two, the Clinton boys come in 9-7 after dropping two of its three games last week in Hancock County, while Oak Ridge enters with an 11-4 record after a strong showing last weekend in Nashville. Oak Ridge is also working on an impressive streak in the boys’ series as well, as they have won their last 18 games against Clinton, a streak that started after Clinton last won in January of 2010. Oak Ridge leads the all-time series (dating back to 1943), 134-55.

Our coverage begins with updates from Wildcat Arena during Trading Time Primetime, with live play-by-play action beginning at its conclusion, as the Fox & Farley Full Court Press hits the ground running in 2019 with a battle of traditional rivals.