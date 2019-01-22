Follow-up: Victim of Sunday crash ID’ed

Following up on a story we first brought you on Monday, the Oliver Springs Police Department has identified the man killed in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer Sunday night on Tri-County Boulevard.

Authorities say that 52-year-old Willis Millican of Oliver Springs had been headed east in a car shortly before midnight Sunday when he crossed the center line into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer dump truck. Millican died at the scene, while the driver of the truck, a 30-year-old Jacksboro man, was injured. The truck driver was taken to an area hospital, treated for his injuries and later released.

The collision between the vehicles sent the tractor trailer off the side of the road, where it tumbled down an embankment and spilled diesel fuel and its cargo of sand. Oliver Springs firefighters were able to contain the diesel fuel, which spilled into a nearby creek, and crews from TDOT arrived on the scene Monday to clean the debris.

TDOT officials announced late Monday night that all lanes of Tri-County Boulevard had been reopened, some 22 hours after the crash occurred.