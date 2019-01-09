Home / Community Bulletin Board / First ‘Dine & Donate’ of 2019 coming January 14th

This Monday (January 14th) is the second Monday of the month and that means that it will be time to Dine and Donate to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties for the first time in 2019.

During Dine & Donate Mondays, ADFAC receives a portion of each participating restaurant’s business for that day.

In Clinton, stop by Hoskins to Dine and Donate on Monday, or check out one of these eateries in Oak Ridge: Burchfield’s at the Double Tree; Dean’s Restaurant & Bakery; Gallo Loco Mexican Restaurant; the Mediterranean Delight Cafe; the Outback Steakhouse; Razzleberry’s Ice Cream, Cafe & Market; and the Soup Kitchen.

Both of the Clinton locations of Subway Restaurants will be dining and donating Monday, as will the Oliver Springs and Rocky Top locations and the Subway at 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

Dine & Donate is a great way to not only help raise money for the tremendous work done in the community by ADFAC, but also to support local businesses and maybe, even find a new favorite place to eat!

For more information on ADFAC, its work and the Dine & Donate program, visit www.adfac.org.

