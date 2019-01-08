F&F FCP: Clinton at Karns

Tune in tonight (Tuesday January 8th) during Trading Time Primetime for live updates from Karns High School, and then stick around at the conclusion of the program for the Fox & Farley Full Court Press (F&F FCP) as the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons tangle with the Karns Beavers.

First up will the Lady Dragons and the Lady Beavers. Clinton comes into the game with an 11-5 overall record and a 3-3 mark in the District looking to erase memories of their last outing, a disappointing loss at Oak Ridge last Thursday. Karns, meanwhile, enters the game 0-15 this season, including 0-7 in the District, and have lost their last 69 consecutive games. That losing streak includes a 70-43 win for Clinton at home on November 27th.

In the nightcap, the Clinton boys will also be looking to shake off a loss last week at Oak Ridge that dropped them to 9-8 and 3-3 on the season. Just as the Lady Dragons are, Clinton’s boys are also trying to complete the regular season sweep of the Beavers, having won in November at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium, 57-53. Karns enters the game with an uncharacteristic sub-.500 record of 5-11 overall and 3-4 in District play.

Again, coverage begins with updates starting at around 6:30 pm during Trading Time Primetime, and continues with full live play-by-play as Clinton travels to Karns on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.