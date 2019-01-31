Home / Local News / Faulty extension cord causes fire that destroys outbuilding, vehicles

Faulty extension cord causes fire that destroys outbuilding, vehicles

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

A fire in a outbuilding at a home on Batley Road in Clinton destroyed the building itself, as well as 2007 Dodge Caliber and a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The fire was reported at around 7:30 pm Wednesday and was extinguished by crews from the Marlow and Oliver Springs Fire Departments. Those firefighters determined that the cause of the blaze was a faulty extension cord that was powering a deep freezer in the outbuilding.

The victim of the fire told investigators that he did not have insurance on either the building or the vehicles.

No one was injured.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Harriman man celebrates birthday with million-dollar Lottery win

(Tennessee Lottery) A Harriman man celebrated his birthday this week to the tune of one-million …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.