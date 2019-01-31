Faulty extension cord causes fire that destroys outbuilding, vehicles

A fire in a outbuilding at a home on Batley Road in Clinton destroyed the building itself, as well as 2007 Dodge Caliber and a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The fire was reported at around 7:30 pm Wednesday and was extinguished by crews from the Marlow and Oliver Springs Fire Departments. Those firefighters determined that the cause of the blaze was a faulty extension cord that was powering a deep freezer in the outbuilding.

The victim of the fire told investigators that he did not have insurance on either the building or the vehicles.

No one was injured.