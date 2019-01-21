Fatal wreck in Oliver Springs

A Sunday night traffic accident killed one person and shut down Highway 61 leading into Oliver Springs for over 12 hours while crews cleaned up debris from the crash.

Oliver Springs Police say that the fatal accident happened at around 10:30 pm Sunday when a tractor-trailer dump truck was struck head-on by a car that crossed over the center line. The collision sent the tractor trailer off the road and down an embankment, where it overturned and spilled its load.

OSPD Chief Kenny Morgan says that the driver of the car was killed in the crash. His name had not been released as of the time this report was filed. The truck driver was injured, but was taken to an area hospital, treated for minor injuries and released overnight.

Traffic around the accident scene was being re-routed on to Old Hen Valley Road. Officials estimated that the affected section of Highway 61 would be back open to traffic at around 2 pm Monday.