Home / Featured / Fatal wreck in Oliver Springs

Fatal wreck in Oliver Springs

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

A Sunday night traffic accident killed one person and shut down Highway 61 leading into Oliver Springs for over 12 hours while crews cleaned up debris from the crash.

Oliver Springs Police say that the fatal accident happened at around 10:30 pm Sunday when a tractor-trailer dump truck was struck head-on by a car that crossed over the center line. The collision sent the tractor trailer off the road and down an embankment, where it overturned and spilled its load.

OSPD Chief Kenny Morgan says that the driver of the car was killed in the crash. His name had not been released as of the time this report was filed. The truck driver was injured, but was taken to an area hospital, treated for minor injuries and released overnight.

Traffic around the accident scene was being re-routed on to Old Hen Valley Road. Officials estimated that the affected section of Highway 61 would be back open to traffic at around 2 pm Monday.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

F&F FCP: CHS takes shot at 1st-place Lady Cougars; Dragons try to get back to .500

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons head to Jacksboro tonight and a date with the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.