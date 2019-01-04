Home / Featured / Family escapes kitchen grease fire; 1 treated for smoke inhalation

Family escapes kitchen grease fire; 1 treated for smoke inhalation

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

Oak Ridge firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at a home on Bunker Lane shortly after 10 pm Wednesday.

The residents told firefighters that they had been cooking on the stove in the kitchen when a pan of grease caught fire. The residents said that they had been able to slow the spread of the fire using an extinguisher, but the flames quickly extended through the stove hood and into the attic.

All of the family members inside the home at the time of the fire were able to make it out safely, including two children under the age of six. Anderson County EMS, however, did take one man to Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Crews were on the scene until around 11:45, according to a release from the city, and said that the home sustained moderate damage to the kitchen and the attic.

The Red Cross also responded to assist the displaced family.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Schedule change for Tai Chi classes at OR Senior Center

The Tennessee branch of the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA will hold an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.