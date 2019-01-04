Family escapes kitchen grease fire; 1 treated for smoke inhalation

Oak Ridge firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at a home on Bunker Lane shortly after 10 pm Wednesday.

The residents told firefighters that they had been cooking on the stove in the kitchen when a pan of grease caught fire. The residents said that they had been able to slow the spread of the fire using an extinguisher, but the flames quickly extended through the stove hood and into the attic.

All of the family members inside the home at the time of the fire were able to make it out safely, including two children under the age of six. Anderson County EMS, however, did take one man to Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Crews were on the scene until around 11:45, according to a release from the city, and said that the home sustained moderate damage to the kitchen and the attic.

The Red Cross also responded to assist the displaced family.