F&F FCP: CHS takes shot at 1st-place Lady Cougars; Dragons try to get back to .500

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons head to Jacksboro tonight and a date with the Campbell County Cougars.

In game one, the Lady Dragons come in to the game with a 14-5 record overall, and a 6-3 D3AAA mark, fresh off a grueling overtime win over Halls at home on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars, meanwhile, sit atop the District standings with a record of 20-2, 8-0. This is the first meeting of the season between these two squads, who will play again in Clinton on February 5th. Clinton might be without senior point guard Danyel Joy, who was injured near the end of Tuesday’s game, but are expecting to get talented freshman Sarah Burton back from a leg injury suffered in December.

In the boys’ game, the Clinton Dragons come in fresh off a pulsating, and record-breaking win over Halls on Tuesday. CHS improved to 10-11, 4-5 with the 100-71 win that was highlighted by Evan Winchester’s single-game record of 21 assists. The Cougars are still in search of their first District win of the season, entering the game with a record of 1-20, and 0-8 in the District. Former Cougar coach Matt Housley, who stepped down from that post after last season, is now on the Dragon coaching staff and will be making his first appearance as a visitor to the John R.W. Brown Gymnasium.

Our coverage begins with updates during Trading Time Primetime, followed by full, live play-by-play coverage on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press right here on WYSH.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Thursday January 17th

Coalfield boys 70 Calvary Baptist-Kingston 54

SCHEDULE

Friday January 18th

Clinton at Campbell County (WYSH)…Oak Ridge at Anderson County…Halls at Karns…Central at Powell…Oneida at Oliver Springs…Jellico at Cosby…Union County at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Kingston at Rockwood…Wartburg at Oakdale…Sunbright at Harriman…Midway at Coalfield.