Duo arrested after high-speed pursuit

A Rocky Top man and a Caryville woman were arrested last weekend after a lengthy police pursuit that started in LaFollette and ended in Rocky Top when the fleeing car crashed into a parked vehicle.

28-year-old Justen Hatmaker of Rocky Top and 24-year-old Brittany Teeple of Caryville were charged with several offenses following the pursuit, which began after a THP trooper attempted to pull the car Hatmaker was driving over after witnessing him driving erratically. Hatmaker refused to pull over, though, and began driving toward the interstate on Highway 25W.

During the course of the pursuit, the trooper reported that Hatmaker drove at a high rate of speed, almost striking several vehicles–some of which had to take evasive action to avoid a crash–, jumped medians and drove into oncoming traffic, and generally disregarding all traffic laws.

The pursuit wound its way into Rocky Top, where it ended on Fourth Street, when the car ran into a ditch and then a parked car.

Troopers searched the car and reported finding almost four grams of meth as well as a syringe and other drug paraphernalia. Hatmaker was treated at the scene for a minor head injury. He reportedly told troopers he had taken Suboxone before the crash and they soon determined his driver’s license was suspended.

Hatmaker was charged with felony evasion, felonies including possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and false imprisonment after Teeple told troopers he had refused to let her out of the car during the pursuit. He was also charged with several moving and other traffic violations.

Teeple was also hit with charges of felony drug and paraphernalia and with filing a false police report. Both reportedly face the drug charges after neither of them admitted ownership of the drugs or the associated paraphernalia.