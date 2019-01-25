Home / Featured / Drug round-up in Morgan County

Drug round-up in Morgan County

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

A roundup of some 39 individuals wanted in connection for charges of illegal drug activity in Morgan County occurred this morning beginning around 6 AM with a briefing,and then on to pick up several who were not already in custody. 

Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Wartburg Police Department, agents from the 9th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the TBI, THP, and ATF agents as well as US Marshals participated in the round-up. Also taking part were members of the Sheriff’s Departments in Anderson, Blount, Roane and Scott counties.
Several of the 39 individuals indicted by a grand jury were already in custody but sources say that an additional 20 to 25 were sought earlier today. Most were arrested and brought to the Morgan County Jail for processing.

