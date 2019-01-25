Donald James Zenner, age 87 of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at his home. He was a loving husband and proud father of three sons. Donald enjoyed sporting events and watching his sons play. He was a veteran and after 21 years he retired from the United States Air Force. Donald also retired from the postal service after 17 years. He enjoyed fishing with his friends and loved to travel. He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton, TN, where he was a Knight of Columbus for 68 years.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Cecilia Zenner; and sister, Monica Svendsen.

Donald is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth Zenner of Clinton, TN; sons, Donald Zenner Jr of Oak Ridge, TN, Frank Zenner and wife, Mary of Union Grove, Wisconsin, and Wayne Zenner of Knoxville, TN; sister, Fran Pivek; granddaughters, Deanna Zenner Andritsch and husband, Aaron of Sturtevant, Wisconsin, and Ashley Zimmerman and husband, Zac of Union Grove, Wisconsin; one great granddaughter, Aubrey Andritsch; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Donald’s family will receive his friends from 5pm – 7pm on Friday, January 25, 2019 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. His funeral mass will be at 10am on Saturday, January 26th at St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton, TN with Father Richard officiating. Donald’s interment will follow his funeral mass at Baker Forge Memorial Cemetery in LaFollette, TN with full military honors. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.