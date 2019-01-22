Director of National Museum of Nuclear Science & History to speak in Oak Ridge

The director of the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History in New Mexico will speak in Oak Ridge on Tuesday. The talk by the director, Jim Walther, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January, 22, at the American Museum of Science and Energy, in its new location near JCPenney at Main Street Oak Ridge in October. The talk is hosted by the Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association and AMSE.

The event is free, and the public is encouraged to attend. Walther will provide unique museum insights to help us learn more about the opportunities that may be available to Oak Ridge and its museums from an experienced museum professional of 39 years.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Walther served as the museum’s director since the relocation of the museum to Albuquerque in 1996. He will talk about the growth and expansion of the museum.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is a “sister” museum of AMSE, and Walther will outline the details of how the museum evolved from the National Atomic Museum operated by the U.S. Department of Energy into today’s successful, sustainable nonprofit museum.

Walther received his bachelor’s degree in visual arts from West Virginia University’s School of the Arts. He has worked in the museum business for 39 years.

Walther previously served as the vice president of programs and exhibits at The Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He has also served as the director of exhibits at Cumberland Science Museum and Grassmere Wildlife Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge staff and the Manhattan Project National Historical Park staff are special invited guests to this event.

Addditional benefit is expected for the newly formed Oak Ridge History Museum, which is located in the Midtown Community Center at 102 Robertsville Road.

The American Museum of Science and Energy is located at 115 Main Street East near JCPenney and across from the new TownePlace Suites hotel.