David “Mike” Michael Taylor, 64

David “Mike” Michael Taylor, 64, went home to the Lord on Monday, January 14th, 2019 after a hard fought and often miraculous battle with his health.
He will be remembered for his contagious sense of humor, his far-fetched stories, and most importantly, the immeasurable love he had for his children and grand children.
He has rejoined his parents, Richard and Laverne Taylor, and brothers Bill Taylor and Jim Taylor in heaven.
He is survived by children: Brian and Macall Taylor, Laura and Jim Wilson, Heather Taylor, and Brianna Taylor; grandchildren: Austin, Krista, Kailee, Tomi, Kaiden, Hayden, and bonus grandchildren, Nick and Kyra.
He is also survived by his brother Rick Taylor, sister Belinda Sturdivant, many nieces, nephews, and dear family friends.

A casual celebration of his life will be held at Claxton Church of Christ on Friday, January 18th at 6 o’clock PM.
535 Old Edgemoor Ln, Powell, TN 37849

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Avenue (Market Street Ministries), a worship service in Knoxville whose cause was very close to Mike’s heart. www.holleygamble.com
https://www.facebook.com/marketstreetministries/

