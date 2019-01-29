Darlene Byrge Irwin, age 64 went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Norris and Rehabilitation Center in Andersonville, TN. She loved to cook, spend time with her children, grandkids, her pets, and going to church when she was able. Darlene also enjoyed being with her lifelong companion Jimmy Kirby whom loved and took care of her and stayed by her side until she went home to be with the Lord.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Glen (Slick) Irwin; father and mother, Johnny and June Stittums Byrge; Aunts, Wanda Day, Bonnie Jo Pike; Uncles, Paul Stittums, Harry Stittums and Lonzie Byrge, and several other uncles.

Darlene is survived by her life long companion, Jimmy Charles Kirby; son, Kenny Kirby; daughter, Kim Kirby; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; Aunts, Pearl and Fred Williams, and Lovey Byrge; Uncles, Dennis and Evelyn Stittums, and Jimmy and Dorothy Stittums; many cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

Darlene’s family will receive her friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Thursday, January 31, 2019 with her funeral service following at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Darlene’s interment will be at 2:00pm on Friday, February 1st at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.