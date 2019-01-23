Daniel Eugene Poore “Papaw”, age 73, of Briceville, TN gained his heavenly wings on January 20th, 2019. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He enjoyed fishing, dirt car racing and loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all those who loved him.He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Reba Poore; parents, John and Dorthea Poore; siblings, Johnny Roger “JR” Poore, Benny Poore, Muriel Poore, Geneva Shaun, Mary Cox, Faye Phillips, Louise Cox and special friend, Howard Dagley.

Danny is survived by his three loving children, daughter, Angelia Gordon (Bill) of Powell, TN ; daughter, Penny Harness of Briceville, TN; son, Daniel Eugene Poore Jr (Kristina) of Briceville, TN; grandchildren, Casey Harness, Phillip “Skipper” Harness, Joshua and Shala Fairchild, Hannah and Tyler Wilkerson, Jamie Poore, Shelby Poore and Jessi Gordon; great grandchildren, McKenzie Cable, Isabelle and Avery Fairchild, Hartlee Wilkerson, Justin Dunaway; special friends, Tommie Purcell and Charlie Kennedy; many special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Thursday, January 24, 2019 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow with Rev. Jimmy Seiber officiating. Interment will be held at Brown’s Flat Cemetery Friday, January 25, 2019 at 12 noon. www.holleygamble.com