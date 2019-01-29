Daddy/Daughter Dance February 9th

The Clinton Rotary Club’s 8th annual Daddy/Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday February 9th, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at Clinton Middle School.

You can purchase tickets for $10 each at the Community Bank, Fox Toyota, Hoskins Drug Store, Knights Flowers, and the People’s Bank of the South. You can also purchase tickets by following this link.

Once again this year, the Apple Blossom Cafe will be staying open late on the 9th, featuring a Special Daddy/Daughter Dance menu that you can see in the photo included in this story.

Daddy meals will be available for $10, and Daughter meals will be $5.

Menu for Apple Blossom Cafe’s Daddy/Daughter Dance menu for February 9th.

See you there!