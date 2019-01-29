Home / Community Bulletin Board / Daddy/Daughter Dance February 9th

Daddy/Daughter Dance February 9th

The Clinton Rotary Club’s 8th annual Daddy/Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday February 9th, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at Clinton Middle School.

You can purchase tickets for $10 each at the Community Bank, Fox Toyota, Hoskins Drug Store, Knights Flowers, and the People’s Bank of the South. You can also purchase tickets by following this link.

Tickets are $10 each.

Once again this year, the Apple Blossom Cafe will be staying open late on the 9th, featuring a Special Daddy/Daughter Dance menu that you can see in the photo included in this story.

Daddy meals will be available for $10, and Daughter meals will be $5.

Menu for Apple Blossom Cafe’s Daddy/Daughter Dance menu for February 9th.

See you there!

