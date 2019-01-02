Cris McKamey Akers of Clinton formerly of San Antonio, TX passed away at home December 31, 2018. She was born in Harlan, KY on February 6, 1934 and was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Grace (Childs) McKamey of Harlan, KY formerly of Knoxville; one brother and three sisters.

She is survived by husband, William of 63 years; son, Jeffery Akers and wife Teresa of San Antonio, TX; son, Gregory Akers and wife Valeria of Henderson, NV; grandson, Jack Akers of Colorado Springs, CO; and two sisters living in CA and one sister in OH.

Cris was educated in Kentucky and Ohio and being married to a career military man her employment and volunteer work varied at different military bases. She joined husband Bill at Shaw AFB in Sumter, SC in 1955 and lived there until 1964. During that time she did substitute teaching and conducted Audio Testing for elementary children.

Both sons were born at Shaw AFB Hospital and she was later a Cub Scout Leader and Den Mother. Her husband did a 13 month tour in Korea from 1960 to 1961 returning to Shaw AFB. They received orders for Eglin AFB in Fort Walton Beach, FL in 1964 and lived there until 1968. Their next assignment was to MacDill AFB in Tampa, FL. from 1968 to 1972. Since both children where now in school, Cris decided to seek employment. She took a three months advanced course in Accounting at Sawyer College of Business in Tampa and was employed by the Base Exchange Accounting Department where she worked until 1972.

They moved to Wiesbaden Air Base in Germany in 1972 until 1977. During that time Cris was hired to co-manage a Federal Credit Union Branch for Andrews Federal Credit Union out of Washington, DC. She held that job for five years. The next assignment came in 1977 to Richards-Gebaur AFB in Kansas City, MO. Due to the base closing, they were only there a few months and was re-assigned to Randolph AFB in San Antonio, TX.

Cris was employed by Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union where she retired as Assistant VP/ Manager after twenty years. They moved to Clinton in 1998 and Cris said she felt like she was coming home. She spent summers in Clinton and Oak Ridge during her childhood and teens years visiting relatives.

There will be no funeral but the family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, Cris request memorials be made to the Christian Service Center at First Baptist Church. www.holleygamble.com