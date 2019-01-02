CRCTU offers fly-tying events

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited is offering two separate fly tying events to cure any angler’s winter blues—an evening of free fly tying demonstrations, and a six-session tying course for beginners.

* The demonstrations on Thursday, Jan. 10, feature a dozen skilled tyers from the chapter. Guests can circulate around the room as tyers demonstrate a variety of trout fly patterns (shown here in photos from a previous demo night). The free, public program starts at 7 p.m. in the parish hall of St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris.

* Additionally, the chapter is again offering its Beginning Fly Tying course. Guided one-on-one by experienced instructors, students will tie more than 50 flies as they learn nine different trout fly patterns that are effective in area tailwaters and in the mountains. Techniques learned will enable participants to tie many other fly patterns as well. The course is limited to a maximum of 12 students. Six classes are scheduled for Saturday mornings, 9 to noon, from Jan. 19 through Feb. 23, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris.

Cost is $125 including an illustrated manual, all materials and, for newcomers, a free one-year membership in Trout Unlimited. Tools will be loaned free of charge to students who don’t have their own. Class proceeds benefit the Clinch River Chapter’s conservation and youth education projects. For more information or to sign up, contact Dave Harrell, tleo2008@live.com or (865) 803-4541.

The Clinch River Chapter’s mission is to conserve and enhance the Clinch River tailwater trout fishery and its watershed, through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, except when outdoor activities are scheduled. For more information, visit https://crctu.org/.