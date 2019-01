The Clinton Police Department announced on its Facebook page Thursday that it is searching for a registered sex offender who has “absconded” from his supervision. Basically, that means that he is not complying with state’s sex offender registry laws.

Police say Cecil Eugene McGuire, Jr. is classified as a “violent sex offender” who was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in 1995.

If you see McGuire, police say to contact them at dispatch at 865-457-3112 or the office at 865-259-1217.