Commodity card sign-ups beckon at AC Community Action

Anderson County Community Action will be signing people up for the blue commodity card Monday January 28th through Friday February 8th.

The sign-ups will be held at their office at 149 North Main Street in Clinton on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon.

If you already have the blue card, you do not need to sign up this time around. To sign up, you will need proof of address and proof of income.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday February 14th from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton. Please bring six (6) brown paper bags to the distribution.

For more information, call 865-457-5500.