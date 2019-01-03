Clinton woman killed in Tuesday traffic accident

A Clinton woman was killed in a two-car accident on East Wolf Valley Road on New Year’s Day.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 34-year-old Jenna McCue of Clinton had been traveling east on Wolf Valley shortly after 10:40 am Tuesday when she apparently lost control of her Toyota Corolla while rounding a curve near Crisman Road. She overcorrected, causing her car to cross over in to the westbound lanes, where it collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

McCue suffered critical injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital, where she passed away from those injuries Wednesday morning.

The driver of the pickup, 65-year-old Dennis Irwin, also of Clinton, was injured in the crash, but the severity of his injuries was not immediately available.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the accident, and the THP did not issue any citations or file any charges.

McCue worked as a nurse at Parkway Cardiology Associates and Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.