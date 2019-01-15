Clinton man killed in Kentucky mine accident

A Clinton man was killed in a mining accident in Bell County, Kentucky on Monday.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said 56-year-old Jeffery Norman Slone of Clinton died after being struck by a shuttle car about 600 feet underground in the Tennco Energy Inc., Toms Fork mine, located in the Balkan community near the Harlan County line.

Officials said Slone was working as a surveyor when he was struck around 11:20 a.m.

He was taken to the Pineville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Slone was a part-time Pastor of Evangelism at Second Baptist Church in Clinton. The church held a remembrance for him Monday night and say that just the day before, he had performed a baptism at the church.

Slone had previously been a pastor at a church in Virginia. he is survived by his wife, two children, and grandchildren.

Authorities said the mine was licensed by the Division of Mine Safety on November 16, 2018. There have been two inspections since the mine opened that resulted in one closure for roof control, which was fixed the following day.

Investigators were sent to the mine and all operations were shut down Monday, and they will remain suspended while the investigation continues.

“Our hearts are broken for all those affected by today’s fatal accident at the Toms Fork Mine in Bell County,” said Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in a statement. “We invite citizens of the Commonwealth and beyond to join us in praying for this miner’s family, friends, co-workers and the entire Southeastern Kentucky community during this very difficult time.”

“My deepest sympathies go out to the Slone family,” Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Charles G. Snavely said. “We will learn more about how this accident happened and what can be done to prevent another such loss of life.”

We will continue to follow the progress of the investigation, and when Mr. Slone’s funeral arrangements are announced, we will pass them along to you.