Clinton girls cruise; boys fall in 2-OT thriller

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUND-UP

Tuesday January 8th

Clinton girls 65 Karns 21: The Lady Dragons jumped out an early 17-2 lead and never looked back as they handed Karns its 70th consecutive defeat. Clinton forced 38 turnovers as they improved to 12-5, 4-3 in District 3AAA.

Kinley Martin led Clinton with 21 points while fellow seniors Nikki Jones (15 points, 5 assists, 5 steals) and Danyel Joy (11 points, 3 assists) also scored in double figures.

Karns (0-16, 0-8) has not won since the play-in game of the 2016 D3AAA tournament.

Karns boys 77 Clinton 75: In a thrilling nightcap, the Beavers outlasted the Dragons on the strength of a virtuoso performance from Tee Hodge-Harper, who scored 34 points, including 23 after halftime.

Both teams traded big shots and the lead down the stretch in regulation and both overtime periods. Clinton had a chance to tie the game again at the end of the second overtime, but a controversial offensive foul under the basket allowed Karns to escape with the hard-fought win.

Karns (6-11, 4-4) also got 25 points from Mark Vance.

Clinton’s balanced attack featured four double-digit scorers, led by Evan Winchester’s 24 points. Luke Harrison tallied 19 for the Dragons, Jackson Garner added 13 and Demarcus McKamey notched 10. Andrew Shoopman played some clutch minutes as well, scoring seven points, all of them seemingly significant.

Clinton fell to 9-9, 3-4 in D3AAA.

ELSEWHERE

Central girls 59 Anderson County 47…Central boys 60 Anderson County 51.

Oak Ridge girls 78 Halls 33…Oak Ridge boys 70 Halls 23.

Campbell County girls 64 Powell 46…Powell boys 91 Campbell County 43.

Oliver Springs girls 30 Harriman 25…Harriman boys 78 Oliver Springs 61.

Sunbright girls 62 Coalfield 27…Sunbright boys 67 Coalfield 62.

Northview Academy girls 63 Union County 26…Northview Academy boys 61 Union County 58.

Oneida girls 59 Wartburg 48…Oneida boys 67 Wartburg 59.

Midway girls 66 Rockwood 15…Rockwood boys 49 Midway 33.

Kingston girls 56 Scott 27…Kingston boys 69 Scott 64.