Home / Community Bulletin Board / CHS BARK Club holding pet food drive

CHS BARK Club holding pet food drive

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 6 Views

The B.A.R.K. Club at Clinton High School is sponsoring a dog/pet food drive for the next couple of weeks.  B.A.R.K. stands for Bettering Animal Rescue in the Knoxville Area and was founded by former Clinton High School employee Monique Berry and her daughters.

The club helps at the Anderson County Animal Shelter by walking the dogs, cleaning cages and socializing the rescued animals so they can be adopted. The shelter is in need of good dog and cat food.

The last night of the drive is January 25th. Anyone bringing at least a 5 pound bag of dog or cat food can get into the Clinton/Oak Ridge game for half off.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

‘Living Well with Chronic Conditions’ workshop returns

(Anderson County Health Department) Living Well with Chronic Conditions is a 6 week workshop offered …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.