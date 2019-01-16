CHS BARK Club holding pet food drive

The B.A.R.K. Club at Clinton High School is sponsoring a dog/pet food drive for the next couple of weeks. B.A.R.K. stands for Bettering Animal Rescue in the Knoxville Area and was founded by former Clinton High School employee Monique Berry and her daughters.

The club helps at the Anderson County Animal Shelter by walking the dogs, cleaning cages and socializing the rescued animals so they can be adopted. The shelter is in need of good dog and cat food.

The last night of the drive is January 25th. Anyone bringing at least a 5 pound bag of dog or cat food can get into the Clinton/Oak Ridge game for half off.



