Cheryl A. Young, after 5 years of illness, departed this life and went to be with her heavenly Father and Jesus Christ the son. Born May 27, 1953 to Richard and Josephine Collett. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Josephine Collett; brother, Danny Collett.She leaves behind husband of 22 years Ronald Young, her daughter Angel Leah Winchell of Knoxville, TN; sister, Karen Brown (Willie) of Corbin, KY; brother, Ed Perry (Jan) of Michigan; nephew, Darin Brown of Corbin, KY ; nieces, Amy Prewit of Corbin, KY; special nieces and nephews, Nickie, Kylee, Dylan and Brody of Corbin, KY and a host of other family and friends.Special thanks to the nurses and staff of NHC, Oak Ridge and Dr. Bridgeman and staff and prayer warriors for Cheryl during her illness.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Monday, January 28, 2019 from 5-6PM with the memorial service to follow at 6:00PM with the Rev. Terry Baker officiating. www.holleygamble.com