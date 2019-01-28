Charges against woman in Rocky Top man’s death sent to grand jury

Last week, a judge sent the case against a woman accused of murdering a man in Rocky Top last year to the grand jury.

37-year-old Christy Comer is accused of strangling 83-year-old J.C. Copeland on August 31st, 2018 and leaving his body under the porch of his mobile home on Jacksboro Avenue. She is also accused of stealing items from Copeland’s house, as well as his car, which was located in Knoxville later that same day. Authorities say she traded the items stolen from the home for meth.

Comer was arrested by officers from the Rocky Top Police Department and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force in a parking lot on Broadway in Knoxville on an outstanding warrant and returned to Anderson County.

Following a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, General Sessions Court Judge Don Layton ruled that there wasd probable cause to send the charge of criminal homicide against Comer to the grand jury.

The investigation into Copeland’s death was conducted by the TBI at the request of DA Dave Clark, as well as the Rocky Top Police Department, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Crime Task Force.

Comer is still in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $1 million.