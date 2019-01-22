Home / Featured / CFD: One person killed in mobile home fire

Jim Harris

UPDATE: The Clinton Police Department has identified the victim of Monday’s fire as 64-year-old Harold Bray.

The Clinton Fire Department says that one person was killed in a Monday evening fire at a home in Lakefront Mobile Home Park.

The fire was reported shortly after 7:15 pm and crews remained in the scene until just about 11 pm.

The name of the victim had not been released as of the time this report was filed, pending the notification of next of kin, but when that information becomes available, we will pass it along to you on the air and online.

The Clinton Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire, with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office. No other injuries were reported to occupants or bystanders, and no firefighters were hurt battling the blaze.

