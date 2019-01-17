CFD: House ‘complete loss’ after early-morning fire

An early Thursday morning fire destroyed a home on Sunset Lane near its intersection with Douglas Lane, according to the Clinton Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly before 2 am and firefighters remained on the scene for about four hours. Fire Chief Archie Brummitt described the structure as a “complete loss.” Brummitt also said that the homeowner was treated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation, but did not require a trip to the hospital.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze, the cause of which remains under investigation. Early indications are that the fire was accidental in nature.